Vice Retracts Fake News Stories About President Trump and Disney Park Attraction

The Vice website, which bills itself as a journalistic outlet featuring “original reporting and documentaries,” has retracted two fake news stories it recently published.
The articles focused on alleged “discord” at Disney World’s Hall of Presidents attraction over the inclusion of President Donald Trump.
Numerous media outlets have published the following statement from Vice Media.
WHOA. Vice is **retracting** that story on Trump and the Disney Hall of Presidents. https://t.co/ohClDOazVG pic.twitter.com/djWej9nDpX
— Sopan Deb (@SopanDeb) June 28, 2017
Vice Media’s Motherboard tech site has retracted two articles — supposedly revealing discord at Disney Parks about Donald Trump’s presence in the Hall of Presidents attraction — citing factual errors and questions about sourcing for the pieces.
“After a thorough investigation into the sourcing of two stories, ‘Here’s the Secret Backstage Trump Drama at Walt Disney World’s Hall of Presidents’ and ‘Behind the Scenes of Disney’s Donald Trump “Hall of Presidents” Installation,’ and the identification of several factual errors, we have decided to retract both pieces,” Motherboard said in an editorial note posted Wednesday in place of the two articles.
“We are conducting a full editorial review to pinpoint how this source was vetted, and how these stories were approved and published in violation of our usual editorial workflow. We fell short of our standards, and regret the error.”
