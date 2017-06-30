After Palling Around with Bill Clinton, CNN’s Ana Navarro Claims Trump Tweets ‘Diminishing’ Presidency

Less than a week after palling around with former President Bill Clinton on Thursday, CNN’s go-to “Never Trump Republican” Ana Navarro nearly lost her mind on CNN as her head almost exploded as she attacked President Donald Trump on nearly every CNN program throughout the day and evening.

On June 23, Navarro tweeted photos of her and Clinton, who may have literally stained the White House while having an affair with intern Monica Lewinsky.

On Thursday, hours after Trump tweeted—after MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski and co-host Joe Scarborough mocked Trump’s tiny hands and implied he had dementia and may be mentally unstable—about “low I.Q.” Brzezinski and how she was “bleeding badly from a face-lift” during a Mar-a-Lago visit, Navarro went ballistic, accusing Trump of “diminishing the office of the presidency of the United States.”

“I’m very mad at what he’s teaching our children,” Navarro said, emphasizing how “mad as hell” and “livid” she was.

Navarro, who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, called Trump a “lunatic” and a “70-year-old man-baby and also tweeted: “All those enabling Trump’s behavior should hang their head in shame for damage they’re doing the US Presidency. No job’s worth ur principles.”

“#MAGA….it actually means, Make America Gross Again. Sad,” she also tweeted along with many other insults.

Ana Navarro to President Trump: Start acting presidential and "stop acting like a 'mean girl'" https://t.co/Qys3UcQB0O pic.twitter.com/6MTmtTQ0D1 — CNN (@CNN) June 29, 2017

You never know who you'll run into in FL. Sometimes, it's gators. Sometimes, it's Presidents. PS- we're not in Trump golf course. Hell no. pic.twitter.com/W9UHxg7WzY — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) June 23, 2017

Ran into a real-life POTUS who didn't try to get me fired for criticizing him, speaks coherent thoughts in complete sentences & knows policy pic.twitter.com/yh5NNVMDoG — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) June 23, 2017

All those enabling Trump's behavior should hang their head in shame for damage they're doing the US Presidency. No job's worth ur principles https://t.co/uRacmvDhjr — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) June 29, 2017

GOP should "switch "frustrating", "disturbing", "disappointing" for "vile, vicious, disgusting, pathetic, imature behavior by grown-ass man" https://t.co/m3t9Mxu8pp — Ana Navarro (@ananavarro) June 29, 2017