SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

After Palling Around with Bill Clinton, CNN’s Ana Navarro Claims Trump Tweets ‘Diminishing’ Presidency

Ana Navarro/Twitter

by Tony Lee30 Jun 20170

Less than a week after palling around with former President Bill Clinton on Thursday, CNN’s go-to “Never Trump Republican” Ana Navarro nearly lost her mind on CNN as her head almost exploded as she attacked President Donald Trump on nearly every CNN program throughout the day and evening.

On June 23, Navarro tweeted photos of her and Clinton, who may have literally stained the White House while having an affair with intern Monica Lewinsky.

On Thursday, hours after Trump tweeted—after MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski and co-host Joe Scarborough mocked Trump’s tiny hands and implied he had dementia and may be mentally unstable—about “low I.Q.” Brzezinski and how she was “bleeding badly from a face-lift” during a Mar-a-Lago visit, Navarro went ballistic, accusing Trump of “diminishing the office of the presidency of the United States.”

“I’m very mad at what he’s teaching our children,” Navarro said, emphasizing how “mad as hell” and “livid” she was.

Navarro, who voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016, called Trump a “lunatic” and a “70-year-old man-baby and also tweeted: “All those enabling Trump’s behavior should hang their head in shame for damage they’re doing the US Presidency. No job’s worth ur principles.”

“#MAGA….it actually means, Make America Gross Again. Sad,” she also tweeted along with many other insults.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x