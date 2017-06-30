SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

At Least One Dead, Numerous Wounded in Bronx Hospital Attack

WCBS

by AWR Hawkins30 Jun 2017

At least one person was killed and numerous others were wounded Friday when a man opened fire in New York City’s Bronx Lebanon Hospital.

Police report the attacker is “deceased” at the hospital.

The New York Times reports that “police identified the attacker as Henry Bello,” and the hospital’s website lists “Henry Bello…as a doctor employed in family medicine.” As the attack unfolded, police communications indicated the attacker was “a tall, thin man, wearing a blue shirt and white lab coat.”

The attack occurred “on the 16th and 17th floors of the hospital, at 1650 Grand Concourse.”

At least three doctors were wounded in the attack and Fox News reports that one person was killed. CNN reports that the attacker shot himself on the 16th floor and the “body of a woman who was shot was found near the body of the shooting suspect.”

