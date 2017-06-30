Exclusive– Seniors Group Files FCC Complaint Against Very Fake News CNN

The Association of Mature American Citizens (AMAC), the leading conservative seniors’ organization in the country, filed a complaint with the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Thursday over CNN’s reporting on Russian hacking.

In the light of hidden camera videos from James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas showing a CNN producer calling the narrative “bulls***,” and CNN Contributor Van Jones’s characterization of the Russia “collusion” story as a “nothing burger,” AMAC has brought a complaint under FCC regulations against the knowing broadcast of false information.

AMAC President Dan Weber, in a press release accompanying the filing of the complaint, said:

[I]t became clear CNN personnel are violating FCC rules by ‘knowingly broadcasting false information.’ It is the FCC’s chartered duty to prevent broadcasters from knowingly airing false information, and that’s why I am filing a formal complaint with the agency. I further call on all Americans concerned with the preservation of truth and civil, democratic discourse to join me and the Association of Mature American Citizens by filing their own complaints with the FCC.

AMAC, on Friday, kept up its attack on CNN, drawing attention to the recent resignations and retractions at the network. The organization claims over one million members who will receive the call to join in the complaint campaign.

Cable news, the market in which CNN competes, skews overwhelming towards seniors. According to AdWeek, in 2015 the Average CNN viewer was 61-years-old. Consumer actions by conservative seniors have the potential to cause networks like CNN serious concern.