Joe and Mika to Donald Trump: Watch ‘Fox & Friends’ for the Good of the World

MSNBC hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough responded to Donald Trump’s hit on them by urging the president to stop watching their show.

“We believe it would be better for America and the rest of the world if he would keep his 60-inch-plus flat-screen TV tuned to “Fox & Friends,” the pair wrote in a Washington Post op-ed, referring to their rival show on Fox News that consistently gets better cable news ratings.

Scarborough sneered at Trump, urging him to “stay in the bubble” where hosts would praise him.

The newly-engaged couple raised doubts about Trump’s mental state, questioning whether he was fit to be president.

“We have our doubts, but we are both certain that the man is not mentally equipped to continue watching our show, ‘Morning Joe,’” they wrote.

The pair spent most of their show discussing the controversy, as their panel lamented Trump’s decision to lash out.

Scarborough said that they got texts and calls from ambassadors and world leaders “just expressing shock.”

“When you’re getting e-mails and calls and texts from people across the world saying ‘we stand by you’ like we’re a sovereign state, we stand by you Morning Joe,” Scarborough said. “This is shocking.”

He repeatedly said that the pair had “friends” in the White House who fretted about his emotional state.