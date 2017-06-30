SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Kellyanne Conway Challenges Chris Cuomo After CNN Producer Mocks Her Looks

Kellyanne Conway, Counselor to the President, speaks at the Newseum during their 'The President and The Press, The First Amendment in the First 100 Days' event April 12, 2017 in Washington, DC. Conway, formerly President Trump's campaign manager, is one of the administration's main surrogates appearing often on television. (Photo by Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images)
Aaron P. Bernstein/Getty Images

by Charlie Spiering30 Jun 20170

Kellyanne Conway, the White House counselor to the president, responded to a video of a CNN producer saying on camera that she looked like her face “got hit with a shovel.”

The video first earned a reaction from Donald Trump Jr., who put it in the context of the hysteria over his father’s tweets about cable news host Mika Brzezinski.

“I wonder what all the people ‘outraged’ (fauxoutraged) about a tweet feel about how this CNN producer talks about Kellyanne Conway?” Trump Jr. wondered on Twitter.

Conway responded by tweeting the comment at CNN New Day host Chris Cuomo:

