Kellyanne Conway Challenges Chris Cuomo After CNN Producer Mocks Her Looks

Kellyanne Conway, the White House counselor to the president, responded to a video of a CNN producer saying on camera that she looked like her face “got hit with a shovel.”

The video first earned a reaction from Donald Trump Jr., who put it in the context of the hysteria over his father’s tweets about cable news host Mika Brzezinski.

“I wonder what all the people ‘outraged’ (fauxoutraged) about a tweet feel about how this CNN producer talks about Kellyanne Conway?” Trump Jr. wondered on Twitter.

Conway responded by tweeting the comment at CNN New Day host Chris Cuomo: