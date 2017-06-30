Rep. Justin Amash Only Republican to Vote Against Kate’s Law

Congressman Justin Amash (R-MI) was the only Republican to vote against Kate’s Law, a law that would impose harsher penalties on deported aliens who try to return to the United States.

Kate’s Law passed through the House 257 to 167, 24 Democrats voted for the bill. Congressman Amash was the only Republican to vote against Kate’s Law.

Kate’s Law was named after Kate Steinle, a San Francisco woman murdered by an illegal immigrant who remained in the United States despite multiple deportations.

The Michigan lawmaker also voted against H.R. 3003, the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act, a bill that would defund cities that prevent their police from turning over illegal aliens to federal authorities.

Rep. Amash explained his opposition to both Kate’s Law and the No Sanctuary for Criminals Act, citing that they would violate the Constitution in a tweet. He did not elaborate how exactly these bills violate the Constitution.

I voted no today on two bills that together violate the 1st, 4th, 5th, 10th, and 11th Amendments. I will always defend our Constitution. — Justin Amash (@justinamash) June 29, 2017

Congressman Amash became one of the Republican lawmakers to discuss impeaching President Donald Trump.

The New York Times reported that President Trump allegedly tried to pressure former FBI Director James Comey to drop an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn, according to a memo written by Comey.

Amash, asked if the details of the Comey memo were true, said, “Yes,” that he would support impeachment if they were true.

“But everybody gets a fair trial in this country,” the Michigan representative added.

The contrarian congressman said that he would support the FBI director’s word over President Trump’s. He admitted, “I think it’s pretty clear I have more confidence in Director Comey.”

Comey revealed to the Senate Intelligence Committee that the shared his memos with a friend at Columbia so that his friend could share them with the media and prompt a special counsel for the Russia investigation.