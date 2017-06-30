VP Taps New Chief of Staff Nick Ayers

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Chief of Staff to Vice President Mike Pence Josh Pitcock is leaving his position after more than twelve years serving under Pence and will hand it off to the National Chairman of Pence’s VP campaign, Nick Ayers.

The handoff will be complete when Ayers takes over on August 1.

Ayers has worked with Pence not only as Chairman but also Chief Strategist of Pence’s vice presidential campaign. He served as general consultant to Pence’s gubernatorial campaign before that. His career has spanned politics, advertising, and business, according to Pence’s office.

Pence said of Ayers, “During my years as Governor, then as a candidate and serving as Vice President, I have come to appreciate Nick’s friendship, keen intellect, and integrity, and I couldn’t be more excited to have him come to the White House as my Chief of Staff.”

Ayers said of taking on the Chief of Staff position:

I have such deep respect and admiration for the Pence’s and believe so deeply in the policies the Vice President and the President are fighting for. Leaving Georgia – albeit temporarily – was only possible because of how important my wife and I believe this mission is. I am honored with the trust the Vice President has in me and excited to serve in this capacity.

Ayers was among six Trump-Pence campaign aides that started the nonprofit group America First Policies in January 2017, according to the Associated Press.

From 2007-2011, Ayers held the position of Executive Director for the Republican Governor’s Association. RGA referred to Ayers as “an instrumental strategist of the RGA’s victorious 2010 campaign, when Republicans added 11 governorships and took a strong hold of the majority of statehouses.”

He went on to join consulting firm Target Enterprises but took a break during 2011 to work as campaign manager on Tim Pawlenty’s presidential campaign. Ayers is also listed as Secretary on the Board of Directors for International Christian Ministry in the organization’s FY2016 annual report. The group is headed by Dr. Michael Youssef.

Ayers and Pitcock served together on Pence’s vice presidential campaign.

Pitcock was Pence’s Chief of Staff when the now-Vice President served in the U.S. House of Representatives. When Pence went on to become Indiana’s Governor, Pitcock ran Pence’s DC office. Then as Pence took on the task of running for Vice President, Pitcock served as his senior advisor and continued to do so through the transition.

In statements on Pitcock’s departure, both Pence and Pitcock had words of thanks and appreciation for one another.

“Josh Pitcock’s more than twelve years of service have played an invaluable role throughout my public career,” said Pence.

“Deciding to leave was not easy, but I believe the time is right for me to transition to the private sector. Nick and I have worked seamlessly together for years and will continue to do so through the transition and thereafter,” said Pitcock.

