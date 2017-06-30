WATCH: Suffering Americans Cry Out in New Job Creators Network ‘Obamacare Hurts’ Ad

Job Creators Network, one of the nation’s largest pro-jobs grassroots organizations, debuted a powerful new advert showcasing stories of Americans suffering from the effects of Obamacare.

The 30-second ad, titled “Obama Care Hurts,” features a family whose health insurance was made more unaffordable after congressional Democrats passed President Obama’s healthcare plan in 2009.

advertisement

“Do you want to pay your rent or do you want insurance? That’s what our choice was,” a woman in the videos says with tears running down her face.

“It’s time for something else because it’s not working. It’s not working for a lot of people,” the woman explains.

In a press statement, Job Creators Network announced the launch of a nationwide campaign aimed at highlighting how Obamacare is hurting American voters.

“Today, the Job Creators Network (JCN) launched a nationwide television campaign and website reminding Americans about the flaws in Obamacare,” the release said. “The commercial will run initially in Washington D.C. and in Nevada. The campaign will continue to expand—along with the addition of new content—to other areas of the country in coming weeks.”

“The initiative will consist of television advertisements, a dedicated website and a social media campaign targeted at audiences all across the country,” the release said.

“The man and woman featured in the ad are telling about how their “income was eliminated when the father lost his job due to a car accident,” the release explains. “As healthcare costs continued to rise because of the Affordable Care Act, the family was left unable to afford medical insurance.”

Alfredo Ortiz, JCN president and CEO, said in a statement:

There has been a lot of talk about healthcare reform from people on both sides of the aisle lately. But simply talking about the issue won’t solve anything. The current system is crumbling and good people from across the country—including the family in this advertisement—are the ones getting hurt, not our representatives in Washington. Doing nothing is not an option. We need a system that is driven by competition and choice—not government bureaucrats. Let’s work to bring healthcare costs down, improve quality, increase choice, and bring the option of medical insurance to every American family.

Earlier this month, Job Creators Network and FreedomWorks launched a nationwide campaign to urge lawmakers to pass tax reform legislation that will spur small business job creation and give American taxpayers an economic boost.

The Atlanta, Georgia-based grassroots organization kicked off its 15-city tour in Dublin, Ohio where dozens of business owners and blue-collar workers gathered to discuss the significance tax reform can have on the economy.

Elaine Parker, president of Job Creators Network, said her organization’s polling of small businesses cited taxes as a major concern.

“Seventy percent of our small businesses responded that high taxes was really hurting the viability of their businesses and preventing them from expanding,” Parker said.

Job Creators Network advocates on behalf of thousands of U.S.-based small business owners and lobbies for lower taxes and fewer regulations.

Find out more about the organization’s campaign at ObamaCareHurts.com.

Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson