Reefer Madness: Hundreds Line Up to Buy Pot as Nevada Becomes 5th State to Legalize Recreational Weed

Hundreds of people lined up outside of Nevada’s pot dispensaries to get their first dose of legal weed as the state became the fifth in the nation to allow marijuana for recreational use.

State and local governments allowed recreational marijuana sales to take place in over 40 dispensaries, mostly concentrated in Southern Nevada, starting shortly after midnight on July 1.

Theres a ton of people. Hearing 200-500 in line at several dispensaries across the valley tonight. Q is, can they get em all in by 3 am? — Colton Lochhead (@ColtonLochhead) July 1, 2017

Back at it again, and so are these folks at The Source marijuana dispensary on W. Sahara. About 100 more waiting in line outside pic.twitter.com/5a13mRlCxK — Colton Lochhead (@ColtonLochhead) July 1, 2017

More scenes from last night's midnight marijuana sales kick off. Hundreds upon hundreds were lined up at Reef near the Strip last night pic.twitter.com/Hk8uxuZi9S — Colton Lochhead (@ColtonLochhead) July 1, 2017

The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported that an estimated 400 to 500 people stood in line outside Euphoria Wellness in Las Vegas waiting to get their pot fix after midnight.

At Reef Dispensaries, another dispensary in Las Vegas, lines to get into the store went around the block.

The demand for pot did not slow as lines still formed outside dispensaries located near the Las Vegas Strip late Saturday morning and into the afternoon.

At The Source, crowds of people flocked to buy products from the store’s shelves while another hundred people waited outside.

ABC News reported that many of these stores enticed customers with free pot giveaways.

Nevada’s residents voted to legalize recreational marijuana back in November, around the same time California and Massachusetts also voted to make pot legal for recreational use.

State law allows anyone 21 years of age and older to buy up to an ounce of cannabis, which can only be used in private homes. Marijuana is still illegal to use in public places — such as casinos, restaurants, bars, concert halls, and parks — and those who violate the law face up to $600 in fines, the Associated Press reported.

The states of Colorado, Oregon, Alaska, and Washington have also legalized marijuana for recreational use, although it is still an illegal substance under federal law.

White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer suggested in February that there would be greater enforcement of federal marijuana laws in states that legalized recreational use of the drug.