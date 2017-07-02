Donald Trump Rips Media: ’Their Agenda Is Not Your Agenda’

President Donald Trump continued to battle with the media during a speech at a Celebrate Freedom Rally at the Kennedy Center on Saturday.

“The fake media is trying to silence us but we will not let them,” Trump said. “The people know the truth. The fake media tried to stop us from going to the White House, but I’m president and they’re not.”

Trump recalled his great election victory, vowing to continue fighting for his agenda, accusing the media of trying to stop him.

“The dishonest media will not stop us from accomplishing our objectives on behalf of the American people,” he said. “Their agenda is not your agenda.”

The president said that the press “destroyed themselves” by revealing their true intent to the American people.

“Instead of being subtle and smart, they used the hatchet and the people saw it right from the beginning,” he said.

Trump’s anti-media remarks are the latest of a series of attacks on the press. On Twitter, Trump vowed to continue fighting the media and battling on social media.

“The FAKE & FRAUDULENT NEWS MEDIA is working hard to convince Republicans and others I should not use social media – but remember, I won the 2016 election with interviews, speeches and social media,” Trump wrote on Saturday. “I had to beat Fake News, and did. We will continue to WIN!”