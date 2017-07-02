SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

WATCH: Donald Trump Shares Wrestlemania Meme of Him Tackling CNN

trump cnn

by Charlie Spiering2 Jul 20170

President Donald Trump shared a video meme of him physically tackling CNN and repeatedly punching it in the face.

The original video footage is taken from Trump’s Wrestlemania event where he bodyslammed, beat, and and shaved the head of Vince McMahon at Wrestlemania XXII in 2007.

It has since been edited by Trump supporters to feature the president tackling his various enemies.

Trump’s use of the meme astonished reporters enjoying their Forth of July weekend.

 

 

