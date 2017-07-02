NRA Trolls Leftist Detractors: ‘We Won’t Apologize for Telling the Truth’

The NRA is under fire like never before; targeted by leftists in political office and the establishment media alike. Yet instead of cowering, the civil rights organization is making clear they have no intention of changing course or apologizing for “telling the truth.”

The current onslaught against the NRA stems from a commercial in which the organization describes the left’s used of figurative, linguistic, and actual violence against those with whom they disagree.

The commercial, which was released just over two weeks after a Bernie Sanders supporter opened fire on GOP Congressional members in Alexandria, is narrated by the NRA’s Dana Loesch. She says:

They use their media to assassinate real news, they use their schools to teach children that their president is another Hitler. They use their movie stars and singers and comedy shows and awards shows to repeat their narrative over and over again. And then they use their ex-president to endorse the ‘resistance,’ all to make them march; to make them protest and scream ‘racism’ and ‘xenophobia’ and ‘homophobia’ [and] to smash windows, burn cars, shut down interstates and airports, [and] bully and terrorize the law-abiding.

The left went apoplectic in response to the commercial and took to Twitter to suggest the NRA’s commercial bordered on an outright threat. Some on the left even claimed being fearful because of the NRA’s commercial.

For example, Vice News tweeted about “the NRA’s threatening video” and California Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) tweeted:

Watching this @NRA video sent a chill down my spine–followed by a feeling of sadness & fear that I haven’t shaken… https://t.co/O0hUab6b41 pic.twitter.com/ZYOMxCAJmv — Gavin Newsom (@GavinNewsom) June 30, 2017

In response to the left’s hand-wringing, the NRA doubled down and released a video in which NRATV’s Grant Stinchield tells leftists to “get over [themselves].”

