Police: Woman Beaten with a Baseball Bat, Slashed Across the Face

Three men were caught on camera striking a woman with a baseball bat before slashing her across her face on a Harlem sidewalk in New York City, police said.

advertisement

The three men approached the 53-year-old victim at 11:15 p.m. June 24 in Harlem and exchanged a few words with her before the alleged attack, the New York Post reported.

A video of the attack shows one of the men bludgeoning her with a baseball bat while another man pummeled her several times, police say. Police say that a third man slashed the right side of her face.

The victim was taken to Harlem Hospital where she was treated for her injuries.

The victim, Carolyn, described the attack to WABC.

“He hit me over several times with that bat and all I could think about was my head getting busted so I kept holding this arm up to protect my head,” she said. “A guy came on the side and I just felt somebody take something and go straight down my face. Sharp.”

She added that she spotted one of her alleged attackers in the women’s restroom of Lorraine’s Bar earlier in the evening.

“He said I’ll use any (expletive) restroom I wanna use. I said whatever man,” she said.

Carolyn says that police may know the identities of the men from the surveillance video.