Trump’s Wrestling Tweet Freaks Out CNN, Liberal Media: ‘Violence Against Reporters’

President Donald Trump’s Sunday tweet showing him wrestling down a man with a CNN logo superimposed over his face has caused a firestorm on Twitter and across the liberal media as CNN and its supporters freak out that Trump’s message is inciting violence against journalists.

The video harkens back to the days when Trump appeared as a celebrity guest on World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). The longer version of the video shows that the man knocked down was WWE owner-promoter Vince McMahon, who is a friend of Trump’s, according to AFP.

But CNN and the rest of the liberal media and its supporters were anything but amused by the tweet, unleashing a string of their own Twitter attacks against Trump, saying it encouraged hate toward journalists and could even lead to someone’s death.

CNN issued the following statement about the tweet:

It is a sad day when the president of the United States encourages violence against reporters. Cleary Sarah Huckabee Sanders lied when she said the President had never done so. Instead of preparing for his overseas trip, his first meeting with Vladimir Putin, dealing North Korea, and working on the health care bill he is involved in juvenile behavior far below the dignity of his office.

The statement from CNN ends by saying: “We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his.”

And later, on CNN’s Reliable Sources, Brian Stelter spoke about Trump’s tweet with a panel of “experts,” as compiled by Newsbusters.

“The early reactions in the last 90 minutes have ranged from this is juvenile, ridiculous, idiotic, or wait no it’s just funny. He’s just having fun. Wait, no it’s actually scary, dangerous,” Stelter said.

Panelist Carl Bernstein claimed military leaders were concerned about Trump.

“I think it also goes to the question that many military leaders in this questions raised by military leaders in this country now,” Bernstein said — “By the intelligence community. By people in Congress, about the stability of the President of the United States. This is an index of his state of mind, visually.”

The Baltimore Sun’s media critic, David Zurawik rejected the idea that Trump’s tweet could be humorous.

“You can kill somebody in seven seconds,” Zurawik said. “That’s part of the problem with social media, is people don’t think about what they say. And they put out hateful, nasty stuff like this.”

“Look, you take somebody and slam them physically to the ground, you put a logo on identifying them. That’s what fascists did in the 30’s to people,” Zurawik said.

BREAKING: Twitter declares Trump's tweet depicting him brutally assaulting "CNN" is within its Terms of Service. All journalists, take note. https://t.co/XQSIr6JoD3 — Seth Abramson (@SethAbramson) July 2, 2017

.@ananavarro on Trump's CNN tweet: "It is an incitement to violence. He is going to get someone killed in the media." #ThisWeek pic.twitter.com/myhELRMu2x — ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) July 2, 2017

CNN statement responding to the president: "We will keep doing our jobs. He should start doing his." pic.twitter.com/Gn1YRA2DRG — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) July 2, 2017