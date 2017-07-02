A black American Florida woman was murdered in her home by a masked intruder only hours after she celebrated her good fortunes on Facebook.

The Lake Worth mother of three was a true rags-to-riches success story after going from homelessness to heading a successful business consulting company, according to People magazine.

The victim, Makeva Jenkins, was found shot at around 2 AM on June 29, the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office reported. Police say a masked intruder broke in demanding money. Jenkins later died at a local hospital.

“Once inside an altercation took place resulting in the female victim being shot,” police said in a statement on Thursday, “The suspect fled in one of the family owned vehicle’s which was later found abandoned a short distance away.”

The attempted robbery and murder occurred about three hours after the victim had posted her story to Facebook to encourage others to work hard to succeed.

“We overcame being homeless in 2013/2014 to reaching my six figure mark in 2015 to now making multi six figures,” Jones wrote on June 28.

In other posts, Jenkins showed bank deposits of $20,000 to show her success and to impress would-be clients.

“I can’t make this up. I work hard because I have to. My life depends on it. I don’t ever want to be homeless again. That was a bad feeling. I learned a lot through that storm,” she wrote.

Police refused to speculate on whether or not her posts about her finances led to the crime.

While police did note that the social media posts will figure into their investigation, they insisted that recovering the stolen car will be far more helpful.

“One of the biggest parts of this case is that her car was stolen and recovered,” retired police officer Tom Whatley told CBS 12 News. “There’s going to be a lot of information obtained from that car, whether it’s DNA, whether it’s prints.”

Thus far, police have no suspects in the case.

