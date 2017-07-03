Maxine Waters Unhinged: I’m Going to Take Ben Carson’s ‘A** Apart’

On Saturday, Rep. Maxine Waters (D-CA) vowed to take Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson’s “ass apart” while speaking at the Essence Festival in New Orleans.

“Ben Carson was appointed to be the HUD secretary,” she reportedly said. “He knows nothing about the mission of HUD. He doesn’t care about people in public housing. He believes that if you are poor, it is your own fault. And he doesn’t know the difference between an immigrant and a slave.”

Waters then promised: “And if he thinks when he comes before my committee where I am the ranking member [of the Financial Services Committee] that I am going to give him a pass… I am going to take his a** apart.”

She also blasted Attorney General Jeff Sessions and Education Secretary Betsy DeVos.

“Jeff Sessions is a racist, he’s a throwback. We know his record, we know the statements that he’s made,” she said. “He really did like the KKK until he learned that they smoke pot.”

Waters said DeVos has “never seen the inside of a classroom” and never “served in education.”

Waters, as Breitbart News reported, also said she has “taken off the gloves” to fight to get President Donald Trump impeached.

“We’re going to lock him up,” she said, before leading the crowd in an “impeach 45” chant.