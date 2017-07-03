REPORT: Jared, Ivanka, Conway, Dina Powell Spotted at Hamptons Party with Soros, Schumer, Fake News Journos

While most Americans were working and looking forward to hot dogs and fireworks on the Fourth of July some Hollywood celebs, media types and political operatives — including some in President Donald Trump’s inner circle — were partying at the tony Southhampton home of Washington Post owner/editor Lally Graham Weymouth this weekend.

According to Politico’s Playbook — which issued one correction on its piece about misidentifying the Koch brother who attended — a wide range of people were invited — and accepted the invitation — to Weymouth’s annual summer party, Politico Playbook reported on Sunday.

“Sighted” at the party were Alan Patricof, a good friend and campaign contributor to Bill and Hillary Clinton, George Soros and his wife Tamiko Bolton, Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY), and Steven Spielberg. Former Florida Governor and Senator Bob Graham, a Democrat, and Rep. Lee Zeldin, a Republican, also made the invite list.

But the party was apparently bi-partisan. Also sighted were Kellyanne Conway (on the dance floor), Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner, and Trump national security adviser Dina Powell.

And while Weymouth’s Washington Post is as left-wing as a news outlet can get, that didn’t keep NewsMax CEO Chris Ruddy from showing up, as did Boyden Gray, who the Washington Post described in 1989 as a “multimillionaire tobacco heir, Harvard ’64, certified member of America’s patrician elite and now President [George H.W. ] Bush’s controversial White House counsel and ethics czar.”

David Koch was also there but no news was given about why his brother, Charles, did not attend.

“There was a long gold carpet entrance from there the parking was to a big tent next to her house,” Politico Playbook reported. “She served champagne, rare filet, fried chicken, cornbread, a big chocolate cake, ice cream and cookies decorated like American flags.”