HIV Positive Teacher’s Assistant Allegedly Filmed Himself Sexually Abusing Students

A former middle school teacher’s assistant in Maryland who claims he is HIV positive allegedly filmed videos of himself abusing at least seven students.

Carlos Deangelo Bell, 30, was arrested on charges of child pornography and second-degree sexual assault for abusing as many as ten students at his home, on school property, and other places, WJLA reported.

Bell worked at various schools throughout Waldorf, including as a teacher’s assistant at Benjamin Stoddert Middle School, a high school track coach for La Plata High School, and as an employee of JP Ryon Elementary School.

He also worked at McDonough High School in Pomfret.

“It is devastating to us that something like this could take place in a classroom — in a school building where adults are charged with taking care of children,” Charles County Superintendent Kim Hill said in a statement Monday.

Investigators who went through Bell’s videos say they have identified seven victims but suspect there may be more victims who have not yet been identified.

Police began investigating Bell after a parent saw “suspicious text messages” of a sexual nature between Bell and a student on a child’s phone, according to Sheriff Troy Berry.

Bell told investigators after his arrest that he was HIV positive following investigators’ allegations that he “abused several males,” Fox News reported.

WUSA reports that investigators do not know if any of the victims contracted HIV but are asking parents of children who may have been in contact with Bell to come forward to police.