Michigan Man Tries to Take Out Bees with Fireworks, Burns Down His Garage

A Michigan man’s plan to get the bees out of his garage blew up in smoke — literally.

The man tried to use fireworks to take out a bees’ nest from his garage but wound up burning down his garage instead, fire officials say.

M Live reports that fireworks rocketed to the sky as the garage burst into flames Monday while firefighters from Grand Blanc, Burton, and Mundy Township rushed to put out the blaze at the house in Grand Blanc Township.

“The homeowner was doing something with a smoke bomb trying to get a bees nest out of the garage,” said Grand Blanc Fire Chief, Bob Burdette.

Officials say nobody was hurt and the fire only caused damage to the garage as well as a fence beside it.

Mike Tingley, the homeowner, said he is not happy with the damage to his garage but is happy his family is safe, and the rest of his house was not destroyed.

“We really weren’t going to celebrate the Fourth of July so much as we just have fun in our backyard, we like to have barbecues, we had a patio back there,” Tingley said.

“It is depressing losing a place where we had a lot of fun, but everyone is safe, and that’s the main thing,” he added.

Tingley’s situation could have been a lot worse. Several people suffered serious injuries, and one man died Monday trying to use fireworks for Fourth of July celebrations over the weekend.