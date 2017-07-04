More Very Fake News from CNN: Network Analyst Claims Trump Never Made Article 5 Commitment to NATO

They never learn. CNN is at it again, pushing more very fake news designed to hurt President Donald Trump with misinformation fed to viewers through its channel.

This time, on the morning of the Fourth of July, CNN political analyst Julian Zelizer, also a historian at Princeton University, inaccurately claimed that President Trump never made an Article 5 commitment to America’s NATO allies. The startling and deeply inaccurate accusation came during a discussion about President Trump’s upcoming meetings at the G20 summit, his forthcoming meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin, and tensions rising in North Korea.

“The United States can’t weaken its commitment to South Korea,” Zelizer said, adding:

That won’t work. That won’t help the situation. This has been a central ally in the effort to put pressure on North Korea. It’s the same as our efforts to engage China. So this is a place where there could be actually considerable tension with Russia. Look, there’s something very important President Trump has to do, actually, and it is to affirm his commitment to NATO—something he has not done. That’s a big factor in creating an alliance that will strengthen our ability to…

When asked in a follow-up by CNN’s Fredricka Whitfield—who did not correct Zelizer’s inaccuracy—if that’s something he thinks might be “potentially happening” on Trump’s upcoming trip, Zelizer again peddled the fake news.

“I don’t know if it will happen,” Zelizer said. “But I think it’s actually quite urgent. I think it’s something Putin needs to hear. For all the bluster, I think it’s something he has not said. And I think it would be very helpful to the administration.”

This one is unbelievably easy to debunk. All one has to do is go look at CNN’s own reporting, from a June 9 report on its website from CNN politics reporter Jeremy Herb, to see that CNN analyst Zelizer is lying on national television.

The headline of Herb’s early June report speaks for itself: “Trump commits to NATO’s Article 5.”

“I am committing the United States to Article 5,” the CNN report quotes Trump as saying at a news conference with Romanian President Klaus Iohannis in the Rose Garden at the White House.

In fact, in the live broadcast on CNN, CNN contributor and Politico White House correspondent Tara Palmeri correctly noted that the president and administration do not feel the need to continue reaffirming Article 5 commitments to NATO allies because “they feel like they’ve already done that in the Rose Garden speech and prior talks.”

What’s perhaps even more troubling about Zelizer’s very fake news on behalf of CNN on Tuesday morning is that when Richard Grenell—the former U.S. spokesman at the United Nations, Trump supporter, and Fox News contributor—called him out for pushing the inaccuracies, he doubled down on the falsehoods. Grenell simply tweeted to Zelizer CNN’s own reporting debunking his claims on the network, and Zelizer refused to acknowledge he pushed very fake news on CNN:

On CNN, @julianzelizer says Trump hasn't made an article 5 commitment to NATO allies. Wrong. Sadly, @FWhitfield didn't correct him. pic.twitter.com/Pz3VJ2tFOY — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 4, 2017

POTUS has sent mixed messages and there is reason to question his commitment. Reaffirming this at summit would be important. — julianzelizer (@julianzelizer) July 4, 2017

You said he NEVER made the Article 5 commitment. Just admit you were wrong & delivered fake news. https://t.co/tkU3bhzfn9 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 4, 2017

I see you are interested in diatribe not dialogue. Enjoy the 4th. — julianzelizer (@julianzelizer) July 4, 2017

I'm interested in correcting your erroneous comments on national TV. It's best to say "I was wrong. Trump did make an article 5 commitment" https://t.co/gwRfjg10P9 — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 4, 2017

Grenell, in a follow-up statement to Breitbart News, said the responsible thing for CNN to do if it believes in journalistic integrity would be to have Zelizer retract the false statements.

“Everyone makes mistakes, but when there is an unequivocal and yet completely erroneous statement made on national television, the ideals and responsibilities of journalism require a correction,” Grenell said in an emailed statement to Breitbart News.

CNN spokeswomen Lauren Pratapas and Emily Kuhn have not responded to a Breitbart News request for comment on whether Zelizer will correct the inaccurate comments he made—fake news debunked by CNN’s own reporting.

This example of very fake news caps off the latest development in the worst journalistic scandal in CNN’s network history, which started with the retraction of a false hit piece on President Trump and his associates, then led to the resignations of three top CNN editorial officials, including the head of CNN’s investigative unit. Undercover videos from James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas of CNN producers and on-air talent have thrown more gasoline on the fire. CNN continues to refuse to be transparent about this matter, as its public affairs team and network president, Jeff Zucker, refuse to answer questions on the scandal. This comes despite efforts by even some high-ranking editorial staff and talent internally to force the network to deal with this scandal more responsibly and ethically, something that is not, as of yet, transpiring: