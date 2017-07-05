WWE Commentator: Trump CNN Tweet ‘Pretty Cool’

The WWE commentator whose distinctive voice can be heard in the CNN-WWE video that President Donald Trump tweeted said it was “pretty cool” to be included in the tweet that went around the world.

Jerry “The King” Lawler, who is now a part-time announcer, re-tweeted Trump’s WWE-themed tweet while tagging Trump and Lawler’s longtime former broadcasting partner and avid Oklahoma Sooner fan Jim Ross.

Pretty cool to be the commentators on a tweet from the President! @realDonaldTrump @JRsBBQ https://t.co/nvcnX5xnlU — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) July 2, 2017

The best part is that you can hear @JerryLawler on the call. https://t.co/ibiFOmBThr — Elias McMillan (@eliasmcmillan) July 2, 2017

A Reddit user, who has since apologized for some of his past “racist” posts after CNN tried to contact him, reportedly posted the original video without any sound. The clip was taken from Trump’s “Battle of the Billionaires” match with WWE Chairman Vince McMahon at Wrestlemania 23. The video Trump posted had Lawler’s commentary along with Stone Cold Steve Austin’s theme music added to it, and the tweet has become Trump’s most re-tweeted post to date.

Lawler received death threats after he tweeted support for Trump before last year’s GOP New Hampshire presidential primary.