On July 4th: No Mention of Independence Day on Barack Obama’s Twitter or Facebook

Most Americans spent Independence Day this year enjoying picnics, parades, and family get-togethers, and many shared those experiences on social media.

Meanwhile, former President Barack Obama’s Facebook and Twitter accounts were free of the clutter of any Independence Day good wishes for his former voters.

The former president spent his day overseas at a conference in Seoul, South Korea — but back home, his social media accounts displayed not a hint of the holiday his countrymen were celebrating this July Fourth.

There was no mention of Independence Day on Obama’s official Twitter account.

Indeed, Obama’s last tweet came on June 22, where he was last seen trying to whip up his Democrat followers to oppose any changes to his signature healthcare law.

Four days before that, the ex-president was thrilled to join the nation in celebrating Father’s Day.

But again, there was not a hint of any good wishes for his countrymen celebrating Independence Day on Twitter.

The former president’s Facebook page was no more patriotic than his Twitter account. Like his Twitter page, the last full entry on his Facebook page was also a political plea to supporters to resist Republican changes to Obamacare.

At press time on Wednesday, there was still no message wishing Americans a happy Independence Day holiday.

Former President Barack Obama had far more important things to do on July Fourth in South Korea this year–like attacking the current president.

