Philadelphia Woman Posts July 4th Video Urinating on American Flag

A woman from Philadelphia has sparked fury across social media after she posted a video online in which she urinated on the American flag.

The video, which was originally uploaded to Facebook but later deleted, shows Philadelphia woman Emily Lance urinating on the American flag.

According to the Daily Mail, a caption accompanying the video read: “F*** your nationalism. F*** your country. F*** your stupid f****** flag.”

People across social media quickly reacted with fury to the video, with one individual even placing a $3000 bounty on her head on Craigslist.

This crap pisses me off! Emily Lance go somewhere else if you hate the US that much https://t.co/f8Ly8utFn0 — Michael Moates 🇺🇸 (@mmoates) July 5, 2017

Please RT. Poll time! Who is the biggest ass of the day? Girl who pisses on our beautiful flag (Emily Lance), or @CNN? You decide.#MAGA — Pete Cameron (@ByeByeObama1) July 6, 2017

If you want to pee on the American flag like Emily Lance, just get the hell out of the country. We won't miss you pic.twitter.com/VLS1nhhWng — Chet Cannon (@Chet_Cannon) July 6, 2017

In a Facebook post, Lance defended her actions on grounds of freedom of expression:

“Freedom (of speech/expression) means that I’m entitled to do and say as I please, EVEN if you don’t like it, so long as I am not physically hurting someone – and no, your precious feelings don’t count, that’s your own problem,” Lance wrote on Facebook. “What don’t you people understand? You’re celebrating freedom while damning me for doing the same. You can’t have it both ways. FREEDOM OR NONE. Practice what you preach or shut the f*** up.”

Then, in another post, Lance said that people had been “wishing illness, harm, and suffering” upon her “over a piece of fabric.” She also claimed that people had been harassing her father at his workplace, despite his disapproval of her actions.

“It’s so sad that people don’t realize how brainwashed they are. I’m gross for peeing on a symbol? LOOK AT YOURSELVES. Your people epitomize all that is foul,” she continued.

Lance is a self-described left-wing anarchist and has previously posted photos suggesting that the 9/11 attacks were an “inside job.” According to her Facebook likes, she is a supporter of former Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

