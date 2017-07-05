Report: 100 Shot in Gun-Controlled Chicago Over July 4th Weekend

The Chicago Sun-Times indicates 100 people were shot in gun-controlled Chicago over the July 4th weekend and 14 of the victims died from their wounds.

That means 86 were shot and wounded and 14 were killed over one holiday weekend in Chicago. Yet Mayor Rahm Emanuel (D) supports even more gun control on the good guys–federally licensed firearms dealers–and opposes concealed carry reciprocity for law-abiding citizens.

advertisement

According to the Sun-Times, “36 people [were] shot across the city in an 8-hour span of violence between 8 p.m. Tuesday and 4 a.m. Wednesday” alone. During that 8-hour span, six people lost their lives.

The weekend’s first fatal shooting occurred just before 9:00 p.m. on Friday “in the South Side Englewood neighborhood.” The victim–52-year-old John Hunter–was shot and “pronounced dead at his apartment.” He was one of three individuals shot in that one incident. The other two victims–30-year-old Javon Jackson and 50-year-old Sedrick Ringer–were shot and fatally wounded as well. Ringer was pronounced dead at the scene and Jackson died at the hospital.

On June 30–the first day of the July 4th weekend–Breitbart News reported that President Trump had seen enough. He tweeted that he was sending “federal help” to gun-controlled Chicago to try to get the violence under control. He wrote:

Crime and killings in Chicago have reached such epidemic proportions that I am sending in Federal help. 1714 shootings in Chicago this year! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 30, 2017

He originally put Chicago city leaders on notice on January 24, when he tweeted about the “carnage” in Chicago and pledged to “send in the feds” if the tide of violence was not stemmed.

If Chicago doesn't fix the horrible "carnage" going on, 228 shootings in 2017 with 42 killings (up 24% from 2016), I will send in the Feds! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2017

There were nearly 4,400 shooting victims in gun-controlled Chicago in 2016 and almost 800 homicides. At some point city officials have to realize that the gun control-first approach is inhumane. Human beings are being preyed upon by armed street criminals and gang members who are not concerned with laws prohibiting the possession of guns or laws prohibiting murder. Gun control does not stop them. Rather, it empowers them.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.