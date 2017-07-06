CNN Reports Fake Anti-Trump News About G20 Summit Location

Nic Roberston, CNN’s international diplomatic editor, falsely told viewers on Wednesday that the chosen site of the upcoming G20 Summit was made to “humiliate” President Donald Trump.

Roberston said German Chancellor Angela Merkel was motivated by her dislike of Trump to pick Hamburg so protestors would have more access to the president.

advertisement

“Quite simply, Angela Merkel has chosen to hold this summit in an environment, in a location that can be surrounded by protestors,” Robertson said.

“The essence of the idea here is, not forgetting that Angela Merkel is in a reelection campaign this year, the protesters will be able to get close so that, in part, President Trump can hear the voices of dissent here in Germany, here in Europe,” Robertson said.

But as The Federalist pointed out, the Associated Press reported that Hamburg would be the venue for the summit a year ago when polls and the liberal media were predicting that Hillary Clinton would handily defeat Trump in the presidential election.

“The German government says it will host a summit of the Group of 20 major world economic powers in Hamburg on July 7 and 8 next year,” AP reported.

“The government said Friday that the meeting will likely be held at the northern port city’s congress center,” AP reported. “The venue contrasts with the remote hotel in the Bavarian Alps where Germany hosted last year’s Group of Seven summit, but the government says it ‘fulfills all the logistical and security demands.’”

The Federalist also cited Robertson’s remarks about the protesters supporting Merkel’s globalist views when, in fact, the anarchists who regularly protest the international economic and finance event are anti-globalism and anti-capitalist.

Robertson said,

Angela Merkel was quoted in a popular weekly political paper here saying that ‘The United States sees globalization differently to how we do. We see a win win situation,’ she said. ‘The United States see winners and losers where only some profit in globalization.’ So the stakes have been set pretty high there and the people of Germany and others will be able to give voice and vent their frustrations and feelings that perhaps the German chancellor is too polite to say in the terms that they will.

“Thousands of violent anti-Capitalist protestors are planning to disrupt this week’s G20 summit in Hamburg, the German interior minister warned on Tuesday,” The Telegraph reported on Tuesday.