Georgia Couple Who Allegedly Beat Restaurant Owner and Her Daughter Turn Themselves in to Police

A Georgia couple who allegedly beat a restaurant owner and her daughter because they were not satisfied with their food order turned themselves over to the police Wednesday.

Nathaniel Smith, 45, and LaTasha Smith, 28, are facing felony charges in connection with an incident that took place June 22 in Baxley where they were allegedly caught on camera attacking the owner of a Qwik Chick take out stand and her 15-year-old daughter, the Smoking Gun reported.

Police apprehended the Smiths as part of a law enforcement dragnet coordinated by federal marshals and police.

Investigators say the couple complained to restaurant owner Jeanette Norris that they received cold chicken and an insufficient amount of french fries.

Norris said she agreed to give the couple a refund, but investigators say she placed a 911 call after she witnessed the couple pounding on the store windows.

When Norris tried to inform them that she was calling the authorities, LaTasha allegedly punched Norris several times. Norris’s daughter tried to assist her mother when Nathaniel allegedly socked the 15-year-old in the face.

The attack left Norris with two black eyes and a broken nose while her daughter suffered a black eye and a concussion.

Police say that the suspects fled in a silver 2007 Cadillac Escalade and remained at large until Wednesday morning.

Police sought warrants for the couple on charges of aggravated battery and cruelty to children. Nathaniel Smith has a criminal record that includes a felony conviction for selling and distributing cocaine and marijuana.

The Smiths are awaiting their first appearance in court, which has not been announced yet.