Melania Trump in Poland: Safety and Security of American People ‘Main Focus’ of Trump Presidency

First lady Melania Trump told the people of Poland that the safety and security of the American people are her husband’s “main focus” as president. She also said living in safety and security is a universal desire and one she hopes all people in the world can someday enjoy.

“As many of you know, a main focus of my husband’s presidency is the safety and security of the American people,” Trump said.

“I think all of us can agree people should be able to live their lives without fear, no matter what country they live in,” Trump said. “That is my wish for all of us around the world.”

Trump also spoke about visiting the Copernicus Science Centre with Polish first lady Agata Kornhauser-Duda.

Trump said she “found it not only informative, but thoughtful in its mission, which is to inspire people to observe, experiment, ask questions, and seek answers.”

Trump added that meeting with Polish children at the center helped make it “a wonderful experience.”

During their brief stay in Poland, the Associated Press announced that President Trump accepted an invitation to visit Slovenia, his wife’s homeland.

“The office of Slovenia’s president says U.S. President Donald Trump has accepted an invitation to visit the small central European nation that is the homeland of his wife Melania,” AP reported.

Borut Pahor’s office said in a statement Thursday that the Slovenian president extended the invitation on the sidelines of the Three Seas summit, a meeting of countries all bordered by the Baltic, Adriatic, and Black seas.

“It was not immediately clear when the visit could take place,” AP reported, adding that Slovenian officials had hoped the country would be the site for the first face-to-face meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In 2001, President George W. Bush met Putin in Slovenia.

Melania Trump’s spokesperson, Stephanie Grisham, told CNN that the first lady enjoys her diplomatic role while accompanying the president on trips abroad.

“The first lady has enjoyed meeting her counterparts in other countries very much and looks forward to continued progress with each of them,” Grisham said.