Report: Man Threatened Staff at GOP Senator’s Office, Said Scalise Shooter ‘Needed Better Aim’

Two men, Mark Prichard and Patrick Diehl, were arrested for trespassing with one also facing a charge for allegedly making a threat at Arizona Republican Senator Jeff Flake’s Tucson, Arizona office, according to authorities.

They were arrested on charges of third-degree criminal trespass on Thursday per a statement by the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD).

Mark Prichard, 59, is the individual facing a charge of threats and intimidation, a misdemeanor.

According to a PCSD press release, “Staffers working at the office indicated one of the protesters had made comments referencing the shooting of Rep. Scalise, which prompted them to call the Sheriff’s Department as well as lock the office doors.”

Prichard is reported to have stepped back on the property after being expressly told to not do so.

Prichard allegedly threatened a member of the senator’s staff, saying, “You know how liberals are going to solve the Republican problem? They are going to get better aim. That last guy tried, but he needed better aim. We will get better aim,” according to Jason Samuels, Flake’s Communications Director.