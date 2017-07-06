Steve Scalise Readmitted to Intensive Care Unit in ‘Serious’ Condition

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) was readmitted to intensive care late Wednesday, and his condition deemed “serious,” after new concerns of an infection related to gunshot wounds he received in a shooting at a Republican baseball practice last month.

The House majority whip’s office posted the announcement from MedStar Washington Hospital Center on his official Twitter profile.

Scalise’ condition had been upgraded to “fair” a week after the June 14 shooting, where his condition was “critical” and doctors feared he was in imminent danger of death.

Scalise was hit by a bullet in the hip, that subsequently damaged bones and internal organs, when a Bernie Sanders supporter opened fire at the Republican baseball practice in Alexandria, Virginia. Scalise was one of four people injured in the shooting. Gunman James Hodgkinson was killed by police.

The Washington Examiner reports that Dr. Jack Sava, the trauma director at the hospital, said shortly after the shooting that infection was a concern for Scalise, although he said he expected the lawmaker to make an “excellent” recovery.

President Trump praised Scalise after he visited the lawmaker in hospital the day after the shooting, calling him a “great fighter.”

“It’s been much more difficult than people even thought at the time,” Trump said at the White House. “It’s been — he’s in some trouble. He’s a great fighter, and he’s going to be okay, we hope.”

