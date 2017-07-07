As Protests Rage in Hamburg, Melania Trump Stuck in Guest House

First Lady of the United States Melania Trump was forced to miss a G20 event in Hamburg, Germany on Friday after leftist riots on Thursday left 130 police injured and parts of the city in flames.

The First Lady’s communications director Stephanie Grisham confirmed to reporters that Mrs. Trump was indeed stuck at a guesthouse, “The Hamburg police could not give us clearance to leave.”

“She was prevented from participating in today’s spousal program, which she was looking forward to,” added Grisham.

Not long before this confirmation from Grisham, the first lady tweeted:

Thinking of those hurt in #Hamburg protests. Hope everyone stay safe! #G20 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) July 7, 2017

Video of the violent Thursday night riots show many cars on fire, items being hurled at police, hordes of protesters swarming streets and being hosed down as police attempted to control the situation. Clashes took place within a mile and a half of the G20 summit where world leaders are meeting for the next two days.

Hamburg shopkeepers have reported that left-wing extremists have demanded money in exchange for preventing the destruction of their stores. Police warned ahead of the G20 summit that left-wing extremists were coming from even outside of Germany to riot.

The G20 summit is taking place July 7-8 in Hamburg, Germany. U.S. President Trump is participating and holding meetings there with many world leaders including German Chancellor Angela Merkel, U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May, Japan Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, President of South Korea Moon Jae-in, President of China Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, President of Mexico Enrique Pena Nieto, President of Indonesia Joko Widodo, Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, and others.

The world leaders including Trump are continuing with their events Friday.

