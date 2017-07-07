John Podesta Tweetstorm After Donald Trump Trolls Him at G-20 Summit

Former Hillary Clinton campaign chair John Podesta launched a furious series of tweets Friday morning after President Donald Trump tweeted from the G-20 summit in Hamburg, Germany: “Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Disgraceful!”

Everyone here is talking about why John Podesta refused to give the DNC server to the FBI and the CIA. Disgraceful! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 7, 2017

Trump was referring to the ongoing media obsession with the claim that Russia interfered in the 2016 U.S. election, though there is no evidence that the alleged hacking affected the result, or that there was any collusion with the Trump campaign. The Democratic National Committee (DNC) email server was hacked, as well as Hillary Clinton campaign manager John Podesta’s email, and the emails were released by Wikileaks over the summer and fall.

At a press conference in Warsaw on Thursday, Trump had suggested that Russia might have been responsible — but suggested that others may have been involved as well. He referred to the fact that some media outlets had corrected earlier reports that 17 U.S. intelligence agencies had concluded that Russia was responsible, noting that it had only been “three or four” agencies that had arrived at that conclusion.

The DNC never turned its email server over to the FBI, a fact that skeptics have suggested may cast doubt on the theory that Russia was involved at all.

Podesta responded to Trump in a furious series of tweets:

1/ On a x-country road trip with my wife; — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

2/ Pulled in for a pit stop in E. Fairmont W. Va. to see that our whack job POTUS @realDonaldTrump is tweeting about me at the G20. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

3/ Get a grip man, the Russians committed a crime when they stole my emails to help get you elected President. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

4/ Maybe you might try to find a way to mention that to President Putin. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

5/ BTW, I had nothing to do with the DNC. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

6/ God only knows what you’ll be raving about on twitter by the time we get to Utah. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

7/7 Dude, get your head in the game. You’re representing the US at the G20. — John Podesta (@johnpodesta) July 7, 2017

Last month, Podesta faced questions from the Fox Business Network’s Maria Bartiromo about his own dealings with Russia.

CNN’s on-air analysts joined Podesta in condemning Trump’s tweets, calling them “juvenile.”

