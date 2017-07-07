Trump at G20 with Mexican President: Mexico ‘Absolutely’ Paying for Border Wall

During a meeting at the G20 in Hamburg, Germany, between U.S. President Donald Trump and Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto, Trump told reporters that he “absolutely” still wants Mexico to pay for a wall along the U.S. border.

Members of the press were briefly allowed in the meeting where an AP reporter asked Trump, “Mr. Trump, do you still want Mexico to pay for the wall?”

advertisement

Trump responded, “Absolutely.”

The comments came after the two presidents had delivered statements. Trump said that, at the time of the Friday meeting, it had been a “successful day.” He stated, “We’re negotiating NAFTA and some other things with Mexico, and we’ll see how it all turns out, but I think we’ve made very good progress.”

Nieto, through a translator, spoke of continuing a “very flowing dialogue that will allow us, of course, for the negotiation of NAFTA.” He then spoke of cooperating for the security of both nations, especially their borders. “And, of course, also working on migration issues, which is a task that both of our nations are occupied,” Nieto continued. He added that both nations have a responsibility when it comes to “organized crime issues.”

Building a wall along the U.S. southern border and getting Mexico to pay for it was a signature promise of Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

In April, during a trip to the U.S. border with Mexico, Sessions vowed a “new era” when it comes to those crossing the border illegally. He laid out a plan to detain all adults caught crossing the border illegally and adding 125 immigration judges to handle the extensive immigration case backlog.

Under the Trump administration, Attorney General Jeff Sessions has called on prosecutors to work on deporting first-time illegal border crossers. In a reversal of Obama-era policies, prosecutors are using Operation Streamline to file charges against first-time illegal border crossers.

Breitbart Texas recently reported that the current acting director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Thomas Homan has served as the head of Enforcement and Removal Operations (ERO) under the Obama administration as violent criminal aliens were continuously released back into the U.S.

In late June, U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) officials announced plans for taking bids and choosing contractors to build border wall prototypes in Southern California later this summer.

On June 22, Trump tweeted:

Mexico was just ranked the second deadliest country in the world, after only Syria. Drug trade is largely the cause. We will BUILD THE WALL! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2017

Breitbart Texas’s Cartel Chronicles has documented persistent violence in areas along the U.S.-Mexico border. Just days ago, Cartel Chronicles reported that there have been 92 individuals killed in Reynosa, Tamaulipas, in under two months. The killings come as “two rival factions of the Gulf Cartel have fought for control of Reynosa and its surrounding areas.”

Breitbart Texas also recently reported on a native of Mexico who lied to immigration officials to obtain U.S. citizenship after having pleaded guilty to raping a child in Texas. Government officials relied on his attestation that he had not been “arrested, indicted, charged, or detained for breaking any laws while in the country,” and the individual was granted citizenship. Nearly two decades later, his U.S. citizenship was revoked as he sat in a Mexican jail for another rape.

During the 2016 elections, President Trump highlighted many families whose loved ones have been killed by illegal aliens in the United States. Since taking office, the Trump administration has launched VOICE (Victims of Immigration Crime Engagement), a division of Department of Homeland Security, dedicated to assisting victims of illegal alien crime.

Follow Michelle Moons on Twitter @MichelleDiana.