Sad Hillary Clinton Pondering Front Line Role in Midterm Elections

Defeated Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton is considering her role in the campaign for the 2018 midterm elections, multiple sources told The Hill.

Clinton, who has been a prominent figure in the Democratic Party for many years, having served as first lady of the United States, a senator from New York, and Secretary of State under the Obama administration, has already launched a PAC aimed at supporting Democratic candidates in next year’s elections.

However, a close and long-term confidante told the publication that Clinton has her eye on districts in which she defeated Donald Trump, as she plots her revenge for her electoral college landslide defeat in the presidential elections.

“She’s very well aware of how she performed in those districts,” the source said. “She knows she won Darrell Issa’s district by 8,” a reference to the Californian Republican’s seat seen as a Democratic target. “She knows she came close in about a handful of others. She has studied this stuff thoroughly.”

Recent reports suggest that Democrats plan to recruit a handful of veterans to run in the midterms, as the party seeks to regain power by appealing to middle America’s patriotic voters.

However, Republican leaders claim to be excited by the prospect of Clinton taking a prominent role in campaigning, given her toxic reputation across America. During the election campaign, Clinton also described half of the Americans supporting Donald Trump as a “basket of deplorables” made up of “racist, sexist, homophobic, xenophobic, Islamophobic” people. She went on to lose the Electoral College vote by 232 to Donald Trump’s 306.

“For 30 years, Hillary Clinton has essentially been Old Faithful for Republican candidates,” Republican strategist Doug Heye said. “Her continued prominence only helps GOP candidates with an electorate that historically is more favorable than what they faced in the last presidential election.”

“The more Clinton weighs in and tries to tell voters ‘I’m back,’ the more Republicans will tell her to keep on trucking,” he continued.

Since last November’s election, Clinton has provided a myriad of excuses for her defeat, including that of “misogyny” amongst the electorate. She has also given a series of bitterly divisive speeches, accusing Trump of “unimaginable cruelty” as his policy platform takes shape.

