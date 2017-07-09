Black Radio Host: Armed People Are Harder to Lynch

During an interview for the upcoming episode of Breitbart News’ Bullets with AWR Hawkins, black, syndicated talk show host Stacy Washington pointed out that armed people are harder to lynch and she expounded on the helplessness blacks faced when Democrats disarmed them during the Jim Crow era.

Washington spoke at length about how Democrat-comprised groups like the Ku Klux Klan were able to terrorize blacks who could not shoot in defense of life or property.

advertisement

She said, “Martin Luther King Jr., was denied a concealed carry permit. His life was threatened a lot and he really wanted to protect himself with a concealed permit but he could not because he could not get one. This is hold-over racism from the Democrats and their Jim Crow era controls and all that.”

Washington went on to discuss how the KKK was able to “basically [terrorize] blacks in their communities.” She said they were “lynching people” and doing other “horrible, unimaginable atrocities.” And blacks could not fend them off because they had been disarmed by the Democrats.

She fast-forwarded to the 21st century and said, “For those who don’t believe that the gun is the equalizer, I can tell you now that someone would have a lot of trouble trying to lynch someone in our neighborhood.” Washington said she and her neighbors would be hard to lynch because they are armed and would use their guns to defend their lives and their property.

Breitbart News reported that Martin Luther King Jr., was denied a concealed carry permit after he applied for it in 1956.

Writing in the HuffPo, UCLA law professor Adam Winkler explained:

Most people think King would be the last person to own a gun. Yet in the mid-1950s, as the civil rights movement heated up, King kept firearms for self-protection. In fact, he even applied for a permit to carry a concealed weapon. A recipient of constant death threats, King had armed supporters take turns guarding his home and family. He had good reason to fear that the Klan in Alabama was targeting him for assassination.

He added:

In 1956, after King’s house was bombed, King applied for a concealed carry permit in Alabama. The local police had discretion to determine who was a suitable person to carry firearms. King, a clergyman whose life was threatened daily, surely met the requirements of the law, but he was rejected nevertheless. At the time, the police used any wiggle room in the law to discriminate against African Americans.

To be fair–and to return to Stacy Washington’s key points–it was not just the police, per se, but the Democrats in charge of the police; the Democrats who passed laws with the goal of disarming blacks altogether or at least making it difficult for blacks to be armed in public. Breitbart News has reported that “Democrats were the authors of Jim Crow and … of southern segregation. These things, along with gun control, were part of the Democrats’ plan for communities of color.”

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.