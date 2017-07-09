Latino Group Upset at Democratic Lawmakers Who Supported ‘Kate’s Law’

A Latino group that campaigns for Hispanic candidates is upset with House Democratic lawmakers who voted for “Kate’s Law,” which gives stiffer criminal penalties to illegal aliens who repeatedly enter the U.S. illegally.

Twenty-four Democrats in the House voted for “Kate’s Law,” with six of those members receiving campaign funding from the Congressional Hispanic Caucus (CHC).

The six Democrats who voted for the law include Rep. Kyrsten Sinema (D-AZ), Rep. Stephanie Murphy (D-FL), Rep. Charlie Crist (D-FL), Rep. Tom O’Halleran (D-AZ), Rep. Ann McLane Kuster (D-NH), and Rep. Josh Gottheimer (D-NJ).

“I think it’s shameful that these members, this handful of Democrats, decided to stand with Donald Trump instead of with Latinos and immigrants — instead of their own constituents,” Cristóbal Alex, president of the Latino Victory Project, said in a statement.

The six Democrats collectively received $20,500 in donations from the CHC’s Bold PAC, according to data from the Center for Responsive Politics.

“BOLD PAC is a major political powerhouse and one of our closest partners,” said Alex.

Kate’s Law, which passed the House at the end of June, is named after Kate Steinle, who was killed after a criminal illegal alien allegedly shot her in San Francisco in 2015. The illegal alien allegedly responsible for the crime was deported five times.

The bill seeks to increase maximum sentences for foreigners who try to re-enter the U.S. either legally or illegally if they have been deported, barred from entering, or removed. It also stiffens the penalties for foreign felons who try to come back to the U.S.

Recent polls show strong support among Americans for Kate’s Law, which is headed to the Senate.