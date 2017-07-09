NYPD Officers ‘Up in Arms’ as Suspect Released One Day After Allegedly Trying to Take Officer’s Gun

NYPD officers were “up in arms” when Kurdel Emmanuel was released from custody one day after allegedly trying to take a female officer’s gun.

The release was ordered by a judge, and it comes just days after NYPD officer Miosotis Familia was “assassinated.”

According to Pix 11, officers “in Brooklyn… charged Emmanuel with robbery and assault in the 2nd degree.” He allegedly tried to take a female “officer’s gun in the waiting area of the 83rd Precinct on Saturday.”

Emmanuel was moved to Brooklyn’s Central Booking where Judge Loren Bailey-Schiffman released him “on his own recognizance.”

Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch commented on the release, saying, “This is a sickening display of carelessness or callousness by a judge who should be fully aware of similarity in the circumstances between this thug’s crime and the assassination of police officer Miosotis Familia.”

The New York Times reported that Familia was killed on July 5 by a single bullet from a .38 revolver, a bullet fired by a man “with a history of mental illness and a plan to shoot a cop.” Pix 11 reports that Emmanuel allegedly “has a history of mental issues,” just like the man who killed Familia, yet Emmanuel is now back on the street.

