WATCH: Commander in Chief Trump Helps Marine With Hat on Windy Tarmac 

advertisement

While boarding Marine One at Joint Base Andrews on Saturday night, President Donald Trump stopped to help a Marine stationed at the aircraft whose hat was blown off on the windy tarmac.

Trump pats the soldier — who remains at attention — on the shoulder and puts the hat back on the Marine’s head. The hat is blown off again but is retrieved by another Marine and Trump boards the aircraft.

This video of the Commander in Chief contrasts with former President Barack Obama attitude toward U.S. troops. Obama infamously held a coffee cup as he “saluted” troops when arriving in New York in 2014 for a United Nations summit.

“President Barack Obama returned a formal military salute with a one-handed coffee-cup salute Tuesday, only a few hours after he dispatched the nation’s military on their attack mission into northern Syria,” the Daily Caller reported.

“White House aides posted the sloppy salute video on Instagram,” the Daily Caller reported.

Trump was returning from the G20 summit in Germany, which he tweeted on Sunday was a “great success.”