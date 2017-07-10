11-Year-Old Boy Accused of Stabbing Police Officer

An 11-year-old Massachusetts boy allegedly stabbed a police officer Sunday, officials say.

Lowell Police Chief Tim Crowley told WBZ that the officer in question was out on patrol duty on Read Street in Lowell around 5 p.m. when he reported a disturbance.

advertisement

“When he got out of his cruiser to check on it and approached the group, he observed an 11-year-old child come running out of the house with a knife over his head running after another kid, so he intervened,” Crowley said.

The child allegedly stabbed the officer when he intervened, leaving two stab wounds on the officer’s arm as a result.

The officer went to a local hospital where he was treated for injuries and then released.

Crowley said the officer knows the boy’s family from working in the neighborhood.

The boy faces charges of juvenile delinquency and two counts of assault and battery — one with a dangerous weapon and one on a police officer — and he will appear in juvenile court.

In April, an 11-year-old boy in the Bronx also stabbed somebody, but in self-defense. He stabbed a home intruder whom he said was attacking his mother and was not charged as a result of his actions. Neighbors called him a hero.