Head of NYPD Union Slams Mayor Bill De Blasio for Flying to G20 Protests Day After Cop Killing

NEW YORK CITY—The head of the NYPD union slammed Mayor Bill de Blasio on Sunday for flying to Germany to attend the G20 protests, even as the city still mourns the deadly shooting of a NYPD officer.

“New York City is right now mourning the loss of a police officer who was dedicated to the City of New York, and we have our mayor who has just gone to Germany to join protesters. Is this the type of city we want to live in?” NYPD sergeants union head Ed Mullins said on local radio show The Cats Roundtable, according to the New York Post.

advertisement

Miosotis Familia, a 48-year-old mother-of-three, was shot in her police vehicle Wednesday by Alexander Bonds, who approached the vehicle and shot without warning. Bonds was chased down by police officers and shot dead.

But instead of staying in the city, de Blasio jetted off to Germany on Thursday for the protests beginning Friday to protest the G20 leaders meeting in Hamburg, including President Trump.

Mullins said the anti-cop atmosphere in the City had reached a “boiling point” and said it needed leadership from City Hall to dispel some of the anti-cop myths.

“We have a very anti-police atmosphere. We are not seeing any kind of leadership that comes out and explains the facts that are out there are not true—the police are not your enemy,” he said.

De Blasio has already been criticized by both the local media and political opponents for the ill-timed decision. He also missed a swearing-in ceremony for over 500 NYPD recruits, and his trip comes as the city’s subway system is under a state of emergency.

“Unbelievable. Instead of jet-setting around the world, he should be here doing his job,” New York State Assemblywoman Nicole Malliotakis, the Republican candidate against de Blasio in November’s mayoral election, said last week. “A police officer was murdered, street homelessness has skyrocketed and people continue to get delayed on the trains.”

She later tweeted out a photoshopped image of de Blasio enjoying himself with beer and bratwurst.

While #NYC 's subways crumble, sex crimes increase double digits, litter on streets pile up & the number of street homeless soars…#G20 pic.twitter.com/JsYoHhHaVG — Nicole Malliotakis (@NMalliotakis) July 6, 2017

On Monday, President Trump turned up the heat on de Blasio by retweeting a Fox News segment reporting on Mullins’ comments about de Blasio’s trip.

Adam Shaw is a Breitbart News politics reporter based in New York. Follow Adam on Twitter: @AdamShawNY