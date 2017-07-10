Police: Clerk Shoots Suspect Who Was Allegedly ‘Making Threats’ over Two Cans of Beer

Memphis police say a suspect who tried to steal two cans of beer Friday was also allegedly “making threats” before being shot once by the store clerk.

The suspect fled after being shot but was quickly apprehended by police.

According to an Action News 5 video news report, “A customer entered the gas station and tried to walk out with two cans of beer without paying.” Police said the alleged robbery attempt resulted in a confrontation with the clerk, and the suspect then allegedly “started harassing the store clerk and reportedly implied he had a gun,” which is when the clerk pulled an actual gun and opened fire, striking the suspect once.

The suspect fled, only to be apprehended “outside the business.”

A witness was also shot in the hand, but his injuries were minor enough that he had not determined if he would even go to the hospital at the time of Action News’s report.

