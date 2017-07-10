SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Police: Clerk Shoots Suspect Who Was Allegedly ‘Making Threats’ over Two Cans of Beer

FILE - In this Thursday, March 5, 2015 file photo, Budweiser beer cans at a concession stand at McKechnie Field in Bradenton, Florida, USA. Budweiser brewer Anheuser-Busch InBev has raised its takeover bid for SABMiller to 70.4 billion pounds ($108.2 billion) Monday, Oct. 12, 2015 in its latest effort to win backing for its plan to create “the first truly global beer company.” (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar

by AWR Hawkins10 Jul 20170

Memphis police say a suspect who tried to steal two cans of beer Friday was also allegedly “making threats” before being shot once by the store clerk.

The suspect fled after being shot but was quickly apprehended by police.

According to an Action News 5 video news report, “A customer entered the gas station and tried to walk out with two cans of beer without paying.” Police said the alleged robbery attempt resulted in a confrontation with the clerk, and the suspect then allegedly “started harassing the store clerk and reportedly implied he had a gun,” which is when the clerk pulled an actual gun and opened fire, striking the suspect once.

The suspect fled, only to be apprehended “outside the business.”

A witness was also shot in the hand, but his injuries were minor enough that he had not determined if he would even go to the hospital at the time of Action News’s report.

AWR Hawkins is the Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and host of Bullets with AWR Hawkins, a Breitbart News podcast. He is also the political analyst for Armed American Radio. Follow him on Twitter: @AWRHawkins. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.

P.S. DO YOU WANT MORE ARTICLES
LIKE THIS ONE DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX?
SIGN UP FOR THE DAILY BREITBART NEWSLETTER.


Comment count on this article reflects comments made on Breitbart.com and Facebook. Visit Breitbart's Facebook Page.

SIGN UP FOR THE OFFICIAL
BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

GET TODAY'S TOP NEWS DELIVERED RIGHT TO YOUR INBOX

I don't want to get today's top news.

x