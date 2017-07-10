Trump on Media Outrage over Ivanka: They’d Say ‘Chelsea for Pres!’

President Donald Trump addressed media controversy Monday morning about the fact that his daughter Ivanka briefly sat in for him at meetings with foreign leaders at the G-20 meeting in Hamburg, Germany last week.

Ivanka, a White House adviser, accompanied Trump to the meetings and took his seat at the table during sessions when he left the room for brief one-on-one meetings with individual heads of state.

Photo by @LanaLukash shows Ivanka Trump sitting in US president’s place, between China’s Xi and UK’s May, at G20.https://t.co/DpR4RKaDpB pic.twitter.com/XBiehCUEut — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) July 8, 2017

Several other world leaders also allowed advisers to take their places at the table briefly.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel defended Trump at a news conference where Ivanka Trump’s role was raised: ““The delegations themselves decide, should the president not be present for a meeting, who will then take over and sit in the chair,” Merkel said, according to Bloomberg News. “Ivanka Trump was part and parcel of the American delegation so that is something that other delegations also do. It’s very well known that she works at the White House and is also engaged in certain initiatives.”

Trump tweeted early Monday: “When I left Conference Room for short meetings with Japan and other countries, I asked Ivanka to hold seat. Very standard. Angela M agrees!” He later added: “If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother,as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES!”

When I left Conference Room for short meetings with Japan and other countries, I asked Ivanka to hold seat. Very standard. Angela M agrees! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

If Chelsea Clinton were asked to hold the seat for her mother,as her mother gave our country away, the Fake News would say CHELSEA FOR PRES! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2017

The positive coverage given to Chelsea Clinton has been a frequent point raised by conservative critics of the mainstream media, and now by President Trump as well.

