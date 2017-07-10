SIGN UP FOR THE BREITBART EMAIL NEWSLETTER

Up to 80 Leftist Health Care Protesters Arrested on Capitol Hill

by Warner Todd Huston10 Jul 2017Washington D.C.0

As Senate Republicans continue to deliberate over a repeal and replacement of President Obama’s signature health care law, a wave of organized leftist protests descended upon Capitol Hill Monday. Police report that up to 80 protesters were arrested.

The protests lasted several hours and were organized by groups such as MoveOn.org under the hash tag #killthebill.

By 4:30 p.m., 80 protesters were arrested and processed. They were charged with refusing to cease and desist and placed under arrest per D.C. code § 22–1307, crowding, obstructing, or incommoding, police reported.

Fifty-nine people were arrested at the Senate Office Buildings, 21 at the House, according to WJLA, Washington D.C.

A press release put out by demonstrators noted that over 100 people from 21 states were involved in the protest.

“People with chronic health conditions, doctors, nurses and health care aides, traveled from Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Nevada, Virginia, West Virginia, and other states to demand that their elected officials kill the Republican healthcare bill,” the press release said.

