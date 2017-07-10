Up to 80 Leftist Health Care Protesters Arrested on Capitol Hill

As Senate Republicans continue to deliberate over a repeal and replacement of President Obama’s signature health care law, a wave of organized leftist protests descended upon Capitol Hill Monday. Police report that up to 80 protesters were arrested.

The protests lasted several hours and were organized by groups such as MoveOn.org under the hash tag #killthebill.

By 4:30 p.m., 80 protesters were arrested and processed. They were charged with refusing to cease and desist and placed under arrest per D.C. code § 22–1307, crowding, obstructing, or incommoding, police reported.

Fifty-nine people were arrested at the Senate Office Buildings, 21 at the House, according to WJLA, Washington D.C.

Capitol police are arresting health care protesters outside of GOP senate offices (via @MSNBC). pic.twitter.com/Spc9RM3ju5 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 10, 2017

Anti-GOP health care Protest outside @SenCoryGardner's office now: pic.twitter.com/ZDFHOztJp2 — Frank Thorp V (@frankthorp) July 10, 2017

A press release put out by demonstrators noted that over 100 people from 21 states were involved in the protest.

“People with chronic health conditions, doctors, nurses and health care aides, traveled from Alaska, Arkansas, Arizona, Colorado, Florida, Maine, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Nevada, Virginia, West Virginia, and other states to demand that their elected officials kill the Republican healthcare bill,” the press release said.

