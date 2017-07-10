‘We Must Persist’: Elizabeth Warren Continues Calls for Resistance Against Trump Admin, Republicans

Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), who is running for reelection in 2018, called for greater resistance and political warfare against the Trump administration during a town hall discussion at the Robert Boland Theatre in Berkshire Community College’s Koussevitzky Arts Center in Pittsburgh, Massachusetts, on Saturday morning.

“The point is that we must persist,” Warren told the crowd of approximately 800 people, according to the Berkshire Eagle. Only 600 students fit into the auditorium, and 200 stood outside to hear the progressive senator speak.

advertisement

“People say to me, ‘Oh, but it’s tiring’ and ‘we’ve done this for six months’ — well yeah, nobody said that a fight was easy…you’ve got to fight because it’s the fight that’s important,” she said.

“Keep in mind that right behind Trump is another Republican who does not share our values,” Warren said. “You get to fight because it’s the fight that matters.”

At one point during her talk, Warren told the audience, “If this isn’t a moment to stand up and fight back, then I don’t know when it comes.” She reportedly also noted that the Democrats “can’t shoot at everything that moves” when it comes to fighting for the issues that matter most to them.

Last month, Warren stood on an empty New York stage, reading excerpts from her latest book, This Fight is Our Fight: The Battle to Save America’s Middle Class, and read what sounded like a warning for President Donald Trump: “Donald, you ain’t seen nasty yet.”

In May, Warren half-joked, at an event in Chicago that she wishes Republicans would donate their bodies to science so she could “cut them open.”

Saturday’s nearly two-hour-long town hall was mostly focused on the Republican’s plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act (also known as Obamacare). “It is not a healthcare plan. It’s a tax-cut plan,” she reportedly said of the American Health Care Act (ACHA).

Last month, Breitbart News profiled the Senate healthcare bill, known as the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA), and noted that it offers “more generous tax credits and a slower rollback of Obamacare’s Medicaid expansion compared to the House’s American Health Care Act (AHCA).”

Warren suggested that increasing access to healthcare will save money in the long run.

“I say to the Republicans, if you won’t do it out of humanity, do it out of concern for your pocketbook… That we will save more money in the longer run if we get good, effective healthcare in place.”

In an interview with the media after the town hall event, Warren said, “I think our conversation should be about how to expand Medicare for more and more Americans.”

Adelle Nazarian is a politics and national security reporter for Breitbart News. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.