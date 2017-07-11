Feds Seize 88 Pounds of Heroin from Detroit Condo

Federal DEA agents reportedly seized 88 pounds of illegal heroin from a raid on a single condo near Detroit.

DEA agents reported the arrests of Andre Lee Scott, Adolfo Verdugo Lopez, and Manuel Arnulfo Barajas, who were charged with possession and intent to distribute, ABC Detroit reported.

Agents raided the condo early on Monday in the west suburban Detroit town of Novi, Michigan. There they found eight large bricks of the drug sitting on a table.

Officials said the 40 kilograms of heroin seen in “open view” works out to slightly more than 88 pounds.

Another 27.5 kilograms were found by drug-sniffing dogs when the condo was searched. And yet another kilo of heroin was found hidden in a rental car parked outside the apartment.

“Officers loudly announced their presence, with no response,” a criminal complaint says. “Officers gained entry by utilizing a key provided by the leasing office of the condominium complex where the address was located. All officers in the entry team were clearly marked with police insignia.”

Agents also added that the opioid was mixed with fentanyl and carfentanil [sic].

