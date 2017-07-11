J. Christian Adams to Serve on Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity

Former DOJ Civil Rights Division Attorney and head of the Public Interest Legal Foundation (PILF), J. Christian Adams, is slated to join President Donald Trump’s Advisory Commission on Election Integrity, it was announced Monday.

PILF, the conservative public interest law firm Adams heads, issued a statement in reaction to the announcement. “J. Christian Adams brings years of experience in protecting the rights of legitimate voters both inside and out of government to this Commission,” PILF Communications Director Logan Churchwell said in the statement. “Adams has successfully litigated against discriminatory voting districts, intimidation, jurisdictions failing to offer foreign language ballots, and counties with bloated voter rolls.”

One of the staunchest conservative voices in the George W. Bush-era Justice Department, Adams worked in the notoriously left-leaning Civil Rights Division. He made a name for himself calling out the division’s anti-white racial bias in enforcement and entrenched leftist culture.

In March, Adams signed his name to a letter to Attorney General Jeff Sessions reiterating his concerns about his former workplace, calling on Sessions to address the “ideological rot” in the Civil Rights Division under Obama appointee and now Democratic National Committee chairman Tom Perez.

The Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity was established by executive order this May to investigate and advise on voter fraud and vulnerabilities in our voting system. It almost immediately came under attack from the mainstream media and left-wing non-profits.

On Monday, the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit against both the president and his commission, alleging the commission lacks the “balance” required by federal law. Commission member and former Republican Mayor of Cincinnati Ken Blackwell shot back, calling the lawsuit “an attack on the rule of law” and ” the latest attempt by the Left to kill this commission in its infancy by attempting to delegitimize its vitally important work” in an exclusive interview with Breitbart News.

Upon learning of Adam’s expected appointment, the left-leaning media launched into action with headlines like: “Lawyer Behind Nationwide Voter Purge Effort Named to Trump Election Commission” and “Trump Appoints New Black Panther Alarmist To Sham Elections Commission,” a reference to Adams’s work at the DOJ where he filed a complaint against voter intimidation by members of the New Black Panther Party in Philadelphia during the 2008 general election.

Should he take up his position, Adams will be joined on the commission by Blackwell, Vice President Mike Pence, Kansas Secretary of State Kris Kobach, and, as was also announced Monday, Democratic Alabama Probate Judge Alan Lamar King.