Police Searching for Peeping Tom Seen at Massachusetts Target

Police are searching for yet another sex offender who perpetrated his crime at a Target retail store, this time in Hanover, Massachusetts.

A Target shopper called police after a man poked a cell phone over the top of a dressing room door as she tried on clothing, NECN.com reported.

The victim said the man took photos of her over the stall door.

The suspect is described as a tall white man of medium build with a thin beard.

Hanover police released images from store surveillance video and asked anyone with information to contact the Hanover police.

The suspect was placed on the state’s most wanted list, Fox 25 reported.

