Poll: 12% of Americans Support Senate Healthcare Bill

A USA Today poll revealed that only 12 percent of Americans support the Senate healthcare bill, despite 44 percent of those polled suggesting that they want to repeal Obamacare either with or without a replacement.

The poll revealed that 30 percent of Americans want to repeal Obamacare with a replacement, while 14 percent of Americans want to repeal Obamacare even if Congress cannot immediately replace Obamacare. Forty-two percent of Americans want to fix Obamacare with its framework intact. Eleven percent of those polled argued that they should leave Obamacare alone.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) continues to work on passing the Senate leadership’s healthcare bill, otherwise known as the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA).

Amazingly, only 12 percent of Americans support the Senate’s BCRA, while 45 percent oppose the bill, and 40 percent do not know enough about the bill to hold an opinion.

President Donald Trump recently proposed that if Senate Republicans remain unable to pass their healthcare bill, they should repeal and then replace Obamacare. McConnell suggested that if they cannot pass the BCRA, they should broker a deal with Democrats instead.

A plurality of Americans blamed Congressional Democrats for blocking the passage of significant legislation such as healthcare, taxes, and infrastructure. Twenty-four percent of citizens polled blamed Congressional Republicans for the logjam in Congress, while 16 percent held the Trump administration responsible, and only 25 percent blamed Congressional Republicans, Democrats, and the White House for the gridlock in Washington, DC.