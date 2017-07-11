Soros-Funded Protest at White House Demands Prosecution for Donald Trump Jr.

A protest outside the White House on Tuesday organized by the George Soros-funded political action committee (PAC) MoveOn.org called for the prosecution of President Donald Trump’s son Donald Trump Jr. amid evidence a Russian lawyer offered to provide him with damaging information on Hillary Clinton in the run-up to last year’s presidential election.

“We saw just a few hours ago the email in which Donald Trump Jr. was promised as part of Russia and its government’s efforts to help Donald Trump win this election,” a leading protester said in front of the podium.

Just now outside the @WhiteHouse a collusion protest against @realDonaldTrump pic.twitter.com/reQPZ2ozb2 — PBS' To The Contrary (@ToTheContrary) July 11, 2017

Protesters could be seen holding placards produced by the progressive PAC MoveOn.org with the phrases “Resist” and “Investigate Trump,” with substantial funding from left-wing billionaire George Soros.

Small but animated protest in front of @WhiteHouse. pic.twitter.com/HRprcSVgBi — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) July 11, 2017

Protesters appeared to be calling for an investigation into Donald Trump and his son’s alleged collusion with Russia, although the organization’s Washington director suggested authorities should start prosecution proceedings immediately.

“Donald Trump Jr, Jared Kushner, and Paul Manafort’s meeting with a Russian attorney under these pretenses amounts to the textbook definition of collusion and their criminal behavior must be prosecuted by authorities,” said Ben Wikler, Washington Director for MoveOn.org.

“Every day, more and more evidence suggests that Donald Trump and his presidential campaign colluded with Russia to influence the 2016 presidential election. This is a five-alarm threat to our country—and Congress must act to defend our democracy by investigating this latest evidence of collusion immediately.”

The protest followed Trump Jr’s. release of private emails before a meeting with a Russian lawyer who offered him damaging information on Hillary Clinton’s campaign, a promise which did not materialize. The email does not refer to any cooperation, coordination, or collusion between the Trump campaign and the Russian government.

Here's my statement and the full email chain pic.twitter.com/x050r5n5LQ — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) July 11, 2017

Other participating organizations included the Center for American Progress Action Fund, People For the American Way, Public Citizen, Common Cause, UltraViolet, Democracy for America, Common Defense, and the Daily Kos.

