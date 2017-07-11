Teenager Blasts ‘F*** Tha Police’ During Slain Cop’s Funeral

A teenager from the Bronx blasted out the NWA song “F— Tha Police” from his apartment block as thousands of police officers mourned the death of Officer Miosotis Familia, who was assassinated as she sat in her police vehicle last week, The New York Post revealed.

Julien Rodriguez, 16, said he found the experience “satisfying” as his older brother and best friend had been unjustly killed by police.

“Since they did not show respect for my brother and my friend, why should I show respect to them?” he told The New York Post.

Around 20 furious law enforcement officials then went to the teenager’s door to demand an apology, which he refused to give. Police then allegedly threatened to evict him and his family from their social housing, which finally forced him to relent.

“I apologized because it was between the house and apologizing,” he said.

However, the teen did say he felt sorrow over the death of Miosotis Familia.

“I feel sympathy for that, because all she was trying to do was take bad people off the street,” he said. “It was wrong because she did not do anything wrong but at the same time, my bro and my best friend died for no reason.”

Rodriguez provided The Post with the names of both his brother and his best friend, whom he claims were killed, but The Post could not find any public records of their deaths.

During the funeral proceedings, hundreds of NYPD police officers also expressed their anger at New York Mayor Bill de Blasio by turning their backs days after he decided to skip a ceremony for 524 new NYPD cops so he could catch a flight to Hamburg in order to protest Donald Trump.

